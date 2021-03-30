Kun Aguero: Di father, singer, baller wey club wan use statue honour

28 minutes wey don pass

Manchester City club don confam say dem go honour Aguero, dia highest goal scorer with statue for di Etihad Stadium.

Dis one come after announcement say e go comot di club wey im do for 10 years, when di season end.

Many no go deny say di Argentina player deserve di accolade because of di records wey im don achieve wit di sky blues, but how many really know Aguero outside of di stadium.

Di 32-year old wey grow up for very poor neighbourhood for Argentina na successful ahtlete today based on di 230,000 pounds salary e dey put for pocket every week.

And im na papa to 12-year old Benjamin after im wife (Diego Maradona daughter) born son for am for 2009.

Make we torchlight some tins wey you fit no sabi about premier league fourth highest goal scorer (181).

Aguero di unique man

Although im no too tall, e get stamina and e dey use all im body score. So far for premier league im don rise high to score 18 goals wit im head, 128 goals with right leg and although im no be leftie, e still manage score 34 with left leg.

Among strikers im na one of di most dependable for di league.

Aguero di Messi namesake

Na “Lionel” Aguero parents bin wan give am as middle name if to say e dey di names register. But as e no dey, dem choose di version wey dey - "Leonel" to make im full name be Sergio Leonel Aguero. Same name Lionel Messi im correct friend, although different spelling.

Aguero di Liverpool fan

For 2006, before Aguero become popular for Europe, when tori pipo Munich TZ ask am about which league im dey eye, e reply: "If I go choose league then e go be Premier League… I be Liverpool fan from time and my dream na to pla dia.”

According to reports, dem say Aguero also mention former Liverpool forward Michael Owen as im role model.

Aguero di singer

Many pipo no sabi say im don wax record with Los Leales ontop song wey dem title: “El Kin Aguero”.

Aguero join forces wit di Argentina band as dia lead singer for di hit song.

Aguero di Legend

Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola hail Agüero as legend after he score hat-trick against Watford, wey make am use two goals gap di former club record scorer.

"Im na legend, and im na part of history in di club. Aguero (achievement) no need explanation," im manager bin tok.

Since 2011 when e join dem im don collect 4x Premier League, 1x FA Cup, 5x League Cup, 3x Community Shield.

Di only major cup wey Aguero never follow City win na Champions League, and na one wey many City fans go dey hope say e happun before e say final bye-bye.

Aguero statue drama

Aguero go join Vincent Kompany and David Silva as players wey go get dia own statue for di Etihad stadium. But many pipo don wonder why anoda player Yaya Toure wey play and do ogbonge tins for club, no get im own statue.

In fact some enter social media to say Toure suppose collect statue before anybody because most of di trophies wey di club win between 2011 and 2018 na because of di Ivorian player.