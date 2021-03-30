Lil Nas X: Nike air max 97 'satan shoes' wit human blood make Nike sue company



Nike don sue Brooklyn art collective MSCHF sake of one controversial pair of "Satan Shoes" wey get a drop of real human blood for di soles.

Di $1,018 (£740) trainers, wey dem design wit inverted cross, pentagram plus bible scripture "Luke 10:18" on top be like di modified Nike Air Max 97s.

Nike dey claim trademark infringement.

MSCHF release 666 pairs of di black and red shoes on Monday and dey say dem sell everytin in less dan one minute.

Dem release di shoe di same time rapper Lil Nas X launch im latest song.

Inside di music video, e show as di rapper wear di shoe dey slide down stripper pole from heaven to hell.

Di Bible verse Luke 10 wey dem write for di shoe - "So e tell dem, 'I see Satan fall like lightning from heaven'."

Each shoe get signature Nike air bubble cushioning sole, e contain 60 cubic centimetres (2.03 fluid ounces) of red ink and a single drop of human blood, wey members of di art collective donate.

Di sports shoe giant say dem dey carry di mata go US District Court for di Eastern District of New York say dem no get hand or approve di customised Satan Shoes.

Lil Nas X and MSCHF Satan Shoes sell out in less than a minute on Monday

Nike dey ask di court to stop MSCHF from selling di shoes and make dem no use dia ogbonge Swoosh design mark.

"MSCHF and dia unauthorised Satan Shoes go cause confusion as pipo no go sabi di difference between MSCHF products and Nike products," di sports shoe giant tok for di lawsuit.

"In fact, evidence don already dey as plenty pipo don dey confuse di products for markets like say dem show support for di Satan shoe and calls don dey to boycott Nike since di launch of MSCHF Satan Shoes as many pipo believe say Nike don authorise or approve dis product."

Some Conservatives, including South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, and some religious followers, para for di controversial design of di shoes and condemn Lil Nas X and MSCHF on Twitter.