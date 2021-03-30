Bushiri daughter burial: Israella Bushiri daughter of Malawi pastor Shepherd Bushiri burial go happun on Thursday

Wia dis foto come from, Shepherd Bushiri

Popular Malawian prophet, Shepherd Bushiri don announce Thursday 1 April, 2021 as di burial date for im daughter, Israella Bushiri.

Di daughter remains go land for Kamuzu International Airport for Lilongwe, Malawi, on Wednesday. Dis na according to to di statement di pastor release on Tuesday.

Bushiri announce di death of im daughter on Monday.

"Di memorial service to celebrate her life go hold from 5pm for Golden Peacock Hotel in di heart of Lilongwe city," na so im tok. Di burial go take place for Ntcheu boma.

Bushiri say Israella don always offer im and Mary - im wife "great comfort and enlightenment".

Dem also tok say sake of di raging Covid-19 pandemic, all di gatherings go duly adhere to government set regulations.

How pipo react to Bushiri daughter's death

