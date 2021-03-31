Akwa Ibom state attack: Gunmen kill police, sojas, burn security vehicles for Akwa Ibom

31 March 2021, 11:30 WAT New Informate 55 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Dianaime Uko

Some unidentified gunmen don kill one senior police officer and some military officers for Akwa Ibom state.

E happun for Essien Udim Local Goment Area, inside di latest attack on police officers for southern Nigeria.

Dem kill Chief Superintendent of Police, Benedict Okoh Ajide and oda police officers during di early hours of Tuesday 30 March, 2021.

Tori be say di gunmen burn down CSP Ajide house. A passer-by wey bullet hit also die, BBC Pidgin find out.

Dem also burn down some of dia hilux vehicles, injure some odas but di exact number of officers no dey clear.

Di policemen and soldiers bin dey peacekeeping mission for di community wen di attacks happun.

Wia dis foto come from, Dianaime Uko

Akwa Ibom state gunmen attck background

About four weeks ago, some gunmen bin attack one police station and burn down some parts, including some old vehicles wey dey parked inside di premises.

Sake of dis attacks, Akwa Ibom State Goment on 26 March, 2021 ban di use of motorcycles and tricycles AKA Keke Napep from 6pm to 7am.

Di ban affect Essien Udim and two oda nearby local goment areas to check criminal activities.