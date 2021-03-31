Charles Soludo: Gunmen attack former CBN boss Chukwuma Soludo, kill three aides

31 March 2021, 20:49 WAT

Gunmen don attack Prof. Charles Soludo, former governor of di Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) wey indicate interest for di November governorship election for Anambra State.

Dem shoot dead Three policemen wey dey among di security aides attached to Soludo for di attack.

DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, Police Public Relations Officer for Anambra State, confam di attack but BBC Pidgin still dey torchlight di mata.

Who be Chukwuma Soludo?

Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo na di former Governor of di Central Bank of Nigeria.

E bin graduate with degree of Economics from di University of Nigeria Nsukka.

E don work for di World Bank from 1993 for both long and short term work as consultant.

Professor Soludo bin start for di Obasanjo administration as di Economic Advisor to di President and di Chief Executive of di National Planning Committee.