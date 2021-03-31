Meghan Markle: Archbishop of Canterbury tok say di couple do just one official ceremony

30 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, PA Wetin we call dis foto, Di couple processed around Windsor inside one Ascot Landau carriage afta dia wedding there in May 2018

Di Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby don confam say di Duke and Duchess of Sussex no marry before di ogbonge wedding wey dem do for Windsor Castle.

Di Most Reverend clear di mata wen e tok to group of European newspapers wey ask am to address Meghan remarks.

For inside interview wit Oprah Winfrey wey hold for earlier dis month, di Duchess of Sussex tok say di couples don exchange dia marriage vows three days before dia official wedding for May, 2018.

Di archbishop explain give tori pipo say im for don "commit serious crime" if to say im sign di marriage certificate before di wedding, wen e no say na lie.

Im say im bin meet di couple "in a private and pastoral setting" before di official wedding day, he tok.

Im tell Italian newspaper La Repubblica, "I meet di Duke and Duchess of Sussex plenty times for private and pastoral setting before di official ceremony wey hold on Saturday 19 May 2018. Dat na di day of di marriage.

Wia dis foto come from, Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese Wetin we call dis foto, Meghan tell Oprah Winfrey she and Prince Harry don marry three days before di televised ceremony at Windsor Castle

During di two hour interview, Meghan tell Oprah: "You know, we marry three days before our wedding

She say: "Nobody know. We call di Archbishop, and we tell am say, 'Look, dis thing, dis ceremony na for di world, but we want make our union dey between us'.

"So di vows wey dey inside frame for our room na just di two of us for our backyard wit di Archbishop of Canterbury."

Justin Welby say di wedding happun for Saturday and im no go discuss anything wey happun during dia meetings before dat day.

Di Sun newspaper publish one copy of Prince Harry and Meghan wedding certificate wey show say di couples dey legally married for Window Castle.