Yoruba nation: Yoruba leader Gani Adams say no going back on di call for Oduduwa Nation

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Gani Adams

Yoruba leader, Gani Adams don react to security palava wey dey happun for southwest Nigeria as im say dem no go do u-turn on dia agitation for Yoruba nation.

For interview wit BBC Yoruba, Gani Adams say na where Yoruba oipo wan go, im dey go.

"Wetin dem want na wetin I want. But we suppose ask wia our Kings, leaders and politicians dey go, because me I also want Oduduwa nation.

"Plenti activists around di world say dem want Odududwa Republic. Never will I be di enemy of Yoruba, and we dey do virtual meeting and e dey obvious say our pipo want Oduduwa nation."

"Na security chiefs wey no dey protect citizens dey make pipo agitate for di creation of Oduduwa nation but if dem join hands together wit citizens, we go dey assured of strong security."

Im tok say although insecurity palava dey happun across di kontri, but in di past six months, e dey more consistent for one region than di oda.

Oga Gani Adams say dem don begin work together wit different groups and dem don dey do meetings on how to protect pipo for di South West against kidnappers and bandits, say di meeting don dey yield good result.

"We don write letter to all di Obas for Yoruba region, and I sign di letters alongside members of di OPC and security guards to report any issue of insecurity to us.

Im tok say security matter no be wetin dem go make noise about but dem suppose ask di security operatives for Nigeria if dem ready to protect Nigerians.

Meanwhile, Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari say wit all di kasala wey dey happun for Nigeria sake of di difference in ethnicity, culture, language and religion, Nigerians still beta together and even dey stronger together na one thing all Nigerians don agree to.

Oga Buhari tok dis one for di 12th Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Colloquium for Kano state, North West Nigeria wit di theme "Our Common Bond, Our Common Wealth: The Imperative of National Cohesion for Growth and Prosperity."