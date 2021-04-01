Israella Bushiri funeral: Photos from Prophet Shepherd Bushiri daughter burial as family wave final goodbye

37 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Shepherd Bushiri

On Thursday, Malawian pastor, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and im wife, Mary Bushiri, lay dia eight-year old daughter, Saint Israella to rest.

Di burial happun for Golden Peacock Hotel for Lilongwe city, Malawi.

Prophet Bushiri announce di death of Israella on Monday, although im no tok di cause of death but blame government for refusing to allow im family treat Israella on time.

"E dey unfortunate say our pikin, wen she bin wan go get medical attention for Kenya, dem block her for airport and she bin no fit get access to medical attention." im tok.

Families and friend gather to say dia goodbyes to Saint Isrealla.

Prophet Bushiri bin describe im pikin as "walking angel" and "saint."

According to am, any pesin wey bin sabi Israella go testify say she get "certain special aura wey dey ooze divinity."

