Oscars nominations 2021: Dis year Oscars fit change Hollywood?

Di Academy Awards don come a long way since dia PR disaster in 2015, when dem carry all 20 acting nominations give white performers, wey make #OscarsSoWhite trend worldwide.

Di blacklash for social media make I organisation take a long hard at imsef , and dis year list of pipo wey fit win be di most diverse e don evr be.

But nominations no be everything; after all na to win Oscars dey about.

Here na how dis year ceremony fit make history- if di votes go di right way.

Best Director

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nomadland is the third feature film Chloe Zhao has directed

If Chloe Zhaocarry di win for dis catergory, she go be di first non-white woman to win am.

Dem nominate di US -based Chinese filmmaker for Nomadland, whivh follow di storyof of one woman wey dey travel across di West afta she don loss her job following di 2008 financial crisis.

In fact, Zhao go be di second woman ever to carry di win for di best director for di awards' 92 history.

Wia dis foto come from, Searchlight Pictures/Handout Wetin we call dis foto, Nomadland stars Frances McDormand as a homeless woman travelling through the American West.

Kathryn Bigelow naim b di first woman to win di award for her Iraqi drama The Hurt Locker.

Best…lots of things

But no be best director alone Chloe fit win.

Dem also nominate her for best picture, best adapted screenplay , and best editing.

If she win for all di four categories, she go become di second person and di first woman ever, to carry four statuettes for one evening.

Wetin we call dis foto, Walt Disney, the founder of the Disney entertainment empire, holds the record for the biggest number of total Oscar wins, with 22

Di first pesin to win na Walt Disney, wit im record haul of four Oscars for 1954- for best documentary 9shotrt subject), best short subject (cartoon0, and di best short subject (two reel).

Zhao achievement go arguably be considered even greater, as her wins go be in more prestigious categories.

Best film

Zhao no be di only woman dem nominate for big awards.

British actress and writer Emerald Fennell dey nominated for best picture, best director, and best original screenplay for di film Promising Young Woman- a dark comedy about a 30 year-old medical school dropout seeking revenge.

If she win all di awards, she go be di first woman to win wetin be di di biggest Oscars for off-screen work.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Promising Young Women is the first feature film Emerald Fennell has directed

Anoda history-making team wey dey nominated for di award be producers Shaka King and Ryan Coogler- who dey behind di film Judas and di Black Messiah.

If dey win, dem go be di first all-Black production team to take di top spot for dat category.

Best Actor

Dis year go also mark di first time a dem go nominate a Muslim actor for di be di best actor.

Riz Ahmed dey nominated for his roke as a metal drummer wey dey battle hearing loss for di film Sound Metal.

Wia dis foto come from, Vertigo Films/Handout Wetin we call dis foto, In Sound of Metal Riz Ahmed plays Reuben Stone whose life starts to spiral out of control as he begins to lose his hearing

Dis no be di first time Muslim actors go make history for di awards.

For 2017, Mahershala Ali become di fisrt Muslim actor to win Academy Award forim role in Monlight for di best supporting category.

He win am again two years later wit im performance as a 1960s concert pianist for Green Bok.

But e don take until dis year for a Muslim actor to dey nominated for best actor.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Mahershala Ali has won two Best Supporting Actor Oscars but no Muslim actor has even won the top prize

Dis year Riz Ahmed deyface competition foor di award from another British actor, who go also set a record wit im win.

Like di vast majority of best actor winners, Sir Anthony Hopkins be white. But at 83, he go become di oldest ever winner of di award for im role in di Father.

Wia dis foto come from, Sony Pictures/Handout Wetin we call dis foto, In The Father Sir Anthony Hopkins plays a man affected by dementia

Eight time unlucky?

Meanwhile, another veteran movie star will be hoping not to set a record at this year's Oscars.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Glenn Close's gold dress wowed at the 2019 Oscars but gold statuettes have been harder for her to come by

American actress Glenn Close is nominated for an acting Oscar for the eighth time.

But all seven of her previous nominations have seen her go home empty handed.