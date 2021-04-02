Good Friday: Buhari Easter message to Christians for Nigeria - See wetin di president tok

2 April 2021

Wia dis foto come from, AFP/GETTY Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria President President Muhammadu Buhari,

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari use im Easter day message to tell im kontri pipo to show love and appreciation to one another and no feel bad, no matter di challenge wey dey ground.

Na wetin di President tok for Inside im Easter day message wey im post for im official Twitter account.

Buhari say "I rejoice wit Christians on di occasion of dis year Easter celebration".

E add say: "Na opportunity to renew hope and faith, show love and appreciation to one another and not to despair, no matter di challenges of di period."

"Dat na di spirit of Easter. Di spirit of Faith. Di spirit of Belief. Di spirit of Hope" Na wetin di President add put

For di ending part of im message, e say " I congratulate our brothers and sisters once again on dis occasion, and I wish everyone a Happy Easter celebration."

Different ceremonies dey take place around di world today as many Christians dey mark Good Friday.

Jesus die on di cross on Good Friday, na wetin di Bible tok, and im resurrect on Easter Sunday.

Wetin else Buhari tok?

President Buhari use im Easter message to take torchlight oda pressing national issues like Covid-19, palliative, unity and security,

On Covid-19 mata

Di President say dis time last year, for most of our major cities, our celebrations bin quiet sake of say we dey battle di effect of di Coronavirus pandemic.

E appreciate di sacrifices of doctors, nurses and oda frontline health workers, wey help to save lives and reduce di spread of di virus.

"I thank all Nigerians wey follow our rules to stop di spread of COVID-19, including regular hand washing; safe distancing, wearing of face masks, and wey embrace vaccination." E tok.

On Palliative mata

President Buhari tok say goment go continue to dey support di poor.

"As a Government, we go continue to make sure say di weak, di poor and di underprivileged for our midst no go dey abandoned.

We reach out wit our palliative care even though our resources no dey kajhad; we try try our best to provide support to families and businesses wey dey affected at dis time." Di president tok.

On Security mata

Buhari assure Nigerians say e trust di security personnel to make progress on di mata of insecurity for di kontri.

I dey convinced say di new resolve within di security personnel go make sure say insecurity palava for di kontri go become history.