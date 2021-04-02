MTN-Banks USSD palava: Mobile Telecommunication Network 'tok' as customers no fit recharge online - See wetin you need to know

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN) Nigeria customers dey experience challenge amadey find am hard to recharge dia phones with mobile banking applications.

Di challenge to fit use some mobile applications recharge MTN telephone line start on Thursday night.

Wetin dey happun?

Nobody don know why di thing dey happen like dat but tori be say some banks for Nigeria don bar MTN Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) code because of shared profits wey di banks never fit resolve with di telecoms network.

For December 2019, di Association of Licensed Telecommunications of Nigeria (ALTON) bin threaten to shut down USSD platforms for Nigeria - di threat come after dem no fit resolve di matter of who go pay for USSD,hether na di banks or telecommunications company.

Telcos bin insist on charging di banks but di Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele no gree sake of say e go raise costs for banks.

Both the telecommunication companies and di banks dey drag dis matter since 2019 but on March 16, 2021 di federal goment through di Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) peg di price at ₦6.98 for USSD.

Wetin MTN tok?

MTN never issue any official statement on to dis development but dem don send message give dia customers to alert dem of di situation.

"Dear customer, our bank recharge channels dey currently unavailable. Abeg make una buy physical cards if una wan recharge. We dey apologise for di inconvenience. Thank you, " na di message wey MTN send to dia customers.