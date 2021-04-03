Don Jazzy marriage: Nigerian music producer marriage photograph and tori of im 18 years ago union with Michelle Jackson wey no work out spark reactions

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@DonJazzy

Nigerians dey react to ogbonge music producer Don Jazzy 'big' revelation say e bin marry almost 18 years ago at di age of 20.

Inside Instagram post e make on Saturday, di ogbonge producer reveal say di marriage end for divorce wen e be 22 years because of im love for music wey no make am give im best for di marriage.

"For so long everyone keep on asking me wen I go marry? Well truth na say almost 18 years ago I was 20 and I marry to my best friend Michelle @yarnstaswitch and e dey beautiful. I loved love and I loved marriage. Michelle is soooo beautiful inside and outside with such a soft heart. But den sake of say I be dey so young and full of dreams I went and f***** it up cos I bin dey give all my time to my Music." Don Jazzy tok.

Inside di tweet, Don Jazzy also reveal say di way di first marriage end na di reason why e dey draw leg to take dat step again.

"We divorce wen I be 22 and e pain me. I still dey very much in love with my music and I no go wan marry anoda pesin and f*** it up again. So I dey take my time." Don Jazzy tok.

Di popular musician also reveal say e decide to come out now sake of one interview e bin do wey suppose almost be tell all interview and e feel bad say e no mention 'dis huge part of my life' even though e dey like to keep im relationships private.

Who be Michelle Jackson?

According to informate ontop her Instagram page, Michelle Jackson na Model and Writer.

She also be Hair, Beauty and Fashion Brand Ambassador wey based in di UK.