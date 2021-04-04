Happy Easter: How Nigeria Celebs Rita Dominic, Genevieve, Ebuka and odas take celebrate Easter wit style

Wia dis foto come from, Iyabo Ojo/Tobi Bakare/Rita Dominic Instagram

Like millions of pipo across di world, Nigerian celebrities dey celebrate dis year Easter wit style.

For many Christians, Easter day na day to celebrate di resurrection of Jesus Christ. Jesus die on di cross on Good Friday, na wetin di Bible tok, and im resurrect on Easter Sunday.

Although activities no too dey like before sake of di covid-19 pandemic wey dey worry di whole world but some of dem still post messages and correct foto to mark di season.

Ogbonge Nollywood actress Rita Dominic post correct photo of herself wey she wear one purple dress wit selense glasses to complete her look.

"Happy Easter Everyone," na so Rita caption di foto

Wia dis foto come from, Riita Dominic Wetin we call dis foto, Nollywood actress Riita Dominic

Anoda Nollywood Iyabo Ojo wey rock one back see through dress caption her post "Wishing you all my beautiful fanmily a wonderful Easter Sunday,"

Wia dis foto come from, Iyabo Ojo Wetin we call dis foto, Nollwod actress Iyabo Ojo

Meanwhile for Nolywood actress Genevieve Nnaji na chilling tins. She wear colourful maxi dress and sitdon ontop chair wit her phone . and caption di post "Happy Easte ,"

Wia dis foto come from, Genevieve Nnaji Wetin we call dis foto, Nollwood actress Genevieve Nnaji

And for former Big Brother Naija housemate Tobi Bakare and Tv host Ebuka Obi Uchendu dey give us beach vibes.

E caption in foto "Easter"