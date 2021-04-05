Owerri prison attack: Gunmen attack Nigerian correctional facility for Imo state

20 minutes wey don pass

One pesin don die afta gunmen attack prison for Owerri, Imo state capital for south east Nigeria.

According to tori, dis wan happun around midnight and e never clear if prisoners escape.

Some footage ontop social media also reveal di sounds of gunfire wey dem fire.

E no dey clear who carry out di attack at di moment.

Our reporter wey dey ground dia say dem shoot one inmate dead as e bin dey try to escape.