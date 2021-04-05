Muhammadu Buhari London travel: Nigerians protest against president Buhari medical trip to UK and what you need to know

Some of di Nigerians wey dey live for London don stage back-to-back protest for Abuja house against Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari trip to di UK for medical check up.

Di President bin comot Nigeria on Tuesday, 30, March 2021 on a two weeks medical checkup.

On Wednesday, some Nigerians in Diaspora - wey Reno Omokri, former presidential aide lead, carry protest go di UK, London residence of di president. Since den, daily protests to ask Buhari to return to Nigeria don happun.

Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerians in UK tanda for di front of President Buhari residence for UK dey demand im return to Nigeria

Why dem dey protest?

Dis protest dey come in di wake of residents doctor's strike for Nigeria wey start on 1 April, 2021- Some days afta Buhari land London for im medical check-up.

Di doctors dey protest say, government dey owe dem salary and also refuse to pay oda allowances dem suppose get during di coronavirus pandemic.

To express dia displeasure at di medical trip, Omokri lead a group of protesters to protest for di gate of di Nigeria House, dem carry placards with different inscriptions.

For inside one of im Tweet, addressing why dem dey protest for Abuja House and demanding President Buhari return to Nigeria for medical check up, e say why di president go comot Nigeria wen Nigerian doctors dey on strike?"

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/ Reno Omokri

BBC Pidgin also follow some of di protesters tok for London and one of dem say belle no sweet am as President Muhammadu Buhari and im family no dey patronise Nigeria Medical care .

"Buhari don spend about 6 years in office, e don build any high technology hospital for Nigeria?

Pipo of im age group, wit di same ailment wey im get, dem fit use or get good treatment for Nigeria?, Di answer na No." One of di protesters tok.

Another pesin wey also follow BBC Pidgin tok say "President Buhari don come to di UK for treatment and dis go cost a lot of money, many Nigerians no fit afford am.

We dey hia to liberate Nigerians", he tok.

Timeline of Buhari visit to UK for medical check up

Dis Buhari UK health care waka no be di first time im don comot di kontri for medical check up time since im become president in 2015.

In 2016 from 6th to 19th July Buhari go London on Sick leave.

From 7th May to 13th August 20, 2017, di president also visit London on sick leave {na during dis trip dem say rodents alias rats tave over di president office inside Aso Rock].

In 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari spend 10 days for London between 8th to 18th May, to see doctors.

Presido Muhammadu Buhari also travel go United Kingdom for 'private visit' from 2nd till 17th November 2019. E no dey clear if na for health reasons but speculations bin dey.

Doctors strike for Nigeria - Wetin dey happun?

Di National Association of Resident Doctors begin dia latest strike on Thursday 1 April, two days after President Buhari leave di kontri for medical routine for di UK.

Dia demands from Federal goment include di immediate payment of salaries wey dem dey owe all House officers, regardless of quota system.

Dem dey also ask for upward review of di current hazard allowance to 50 per cent of consolidated basic salaries of all health workers and payment of di outstanding COVID-19 inducement allowance, especially for state-owned-tertiary Institutions, among oda demands.

Di Federal Government bin say dem don avert di major nationwide strike as dem sign Memorandum of Action (MOA) with di National Association of Resident Doctors.

Oga Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, tell tori pipo after im meeting with NARD on Wednesday 31 March for Abuja say di discussion with di resident Doctors dey fruitful and say dem go implement all di things wey dem agree.

But di association say dem no fit suspend or call off di strike, till dem begin see di implementation of di agreement wey we reach with Federal goment.

"We don tire to sign MoU. We want implementation. Resident Doctors don suffer well-well for dis country. Infact, we don lose up to 17 of our members wey don die sake of Covid 19." Dr. Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi wey be President of National Association of Resident Doctors tok.

E add say dem no get any plan to end di strike if goment no meet dia demands.

Wia dis foto come from, Reno Omokri/Twitter Wetin we call dis foto, Fmr presidential aide, Reno Omokri dey carry di Nigeria flag in front of Abuja House for UK

How presidency react to protest against Buhari UK Medical trip

Presidency never respond to di call for President Buhari to return to Nigeria even as di protest don enta Day-4.