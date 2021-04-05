Innocent Chukwuma activist: Ford Foundation boss and human rights advocate die on Easter day

Wia dis foto come from, Ford Foundation

Nigerians dey mourn di death of one of Nigeria civil society leader, Innocent Chukwuma wey reportedly die on Sunday from aggressive cancer of di blood.

Di news of im death dey come just a day afta civil society and human rights community still dey mourn di death of Yinka Odumakin, Di spokesperson of Afenifere group.

In reaction to im death, di Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi tok say, ''Still shocked from Yinka Odumakin's demise, Bisi and I wake up to di most devastating shock of Innocent Chukwuma death.

Inno na one outstanding colleague and friend from our days at di barricades. Our thoughts dey wit Josephine and di children. May he rest in peace.'' he tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Kayode Fayemi/ Twitter

Who be Innocent Chukwuma?

Before im death, Innocent Chukwuma work for di Ford Foundation office in West Africa from Lagos.

E bin dey oversee all di grant wey dem dey make for di region, supporting efforts to make sure say all di pipo get equal access to economic and social opportunities.

Ford say, in managing im work, Oga Chukwuma don address issues of democratic and accountable government, freedom of expression, and sexuality and reproductive health and rights.

Innocent na globally renowned advocate for human rights and good governance.

Before im join di foundation for 2013, ee found and lead di CLEEN Foundation, to promote public safety, security, and accessible justice in West Africa.

CLEEN na di first African nongovernmental organization to receive di prestigious MacArthur Foundation Award for Creative and Effective Institutions.

In addition, Innocent don hold various posts within di Civil Liberties Organization, one of Nigeria first human rights organizations.

Im don also be di di chair of the Altus Global Alliance, a global network of nonprofits.

Innocent don collect plenti awards, including di Reebok International Human Rights Award.

E bin serve as visiting lecturer for Harvard Kennedy School of Government, wia im design and teach a course on di management of nonprofits for di Global South.

E hold master's degree for criminal justice from di University of Leicester and bachelor's degree for religion from di University of Nigeria.