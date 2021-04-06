Kasoa murder: Ghana police charge teenagers wey kill 11 year-old boy after dem see ‘mallam’ advert on TV to court

14 minutes wey don pass

Ghana Police charge two teenagers wey kill 11 year old for ritual money for murder den conspiracy to commit murder.

Dis be de initial charges wey police bring against de two teenage suspects wey kill 11 year old Ishmael Mensah.

According to de police statements wey capture de account of de suspects, de two say dem kill de deceased after dem see one juju mallam TV advert.

Dem call de mallam who dey Volta Region, who promise dem say once dem bring Ghc5000 plus de dead body of a virgin he go fit make dem rich.

Dis be how come dem target de deceased Ishmael Mensah for en kill, trick am to uncompleted building come kill am.

Ghanaians intensify calls on security officials so say dem go ban TV adverts wey spiritualists dey run on various media platforms.