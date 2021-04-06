Owerri prison break: South East don suffer well well sake of violence- Vice President Osinbajo

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Ileowo Kikiowo Wetin we call dis foto, Minister Aregbeshola, Vice presido Osinbajo and Imo govnor Uzodinma for dia Inspection

Nigeria Vice President Yemi Osinbajo don express regret say South East don suffer well well sake of di katata wey armed men dey cause for di region, BBC report.

Osinbajo for where im visit Imo State to check di level of destruction wey happen after plenty gunmen attack di federal prisons and Police Headquarters for Owerri tell tori pipo say any attack on federal properties na "attack on di safety, security and well being of di citizens."

Di Vice President say whatever di intention of di pipo wey carry out di operation, dia action dey evil and anybody wey get conscience suppose condemn wetin happen.

"Dis thing no be just any attack on law and order. Na very wicked attack on di pipo and di way of life of di pipo. When you attack police stations and free dangerous criminals, you put women, men, children and di possessions and livelihoods for risk.

"Dis South East region don experience some things wey dey very bad because of conflict. Na dis beautiful land, wey our county learn one lesson wey we never forget on wetin violence fit cause. But e get pipo wey still believe say to resolve issues and conflicts, if dem no use violence dem no go get wetin dem want.

"If we continue to dey allow di voice of hatred prevail, we go continue to dey experience di terrible and fruitless loss of life wey violence dey cause. Our system no dey perfect, and di only thing we fit do na perfect am and na by only through wetin democracy and the institutions of democratic governance provide," Vice Presido ok.

Dis dey come as di Federal Goment don declare say prisoners wey waka with dia own two legs come back jail go get amnesty.

Na di Minister of Iterior, Rauf Aregbeshola give dis informate as di goment bin dey inspect di center wey jaguda pipo attack release 1,880 prisoers while 36 bin remain.