I beg Wande Coal make im no comot Mo'Hits- Don Jazzy tok about Mo'Hits, Olamide and odas for interview

8 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Wande Coal/Don Jazzy

CEO of Mavin Records, Michael Collins Ajereh popularly known as Don Jazzy, don tok say im feel bad when one of im major artists, Wande Coal commot from Mo'Hits Records.

Don Jazzy make di revelation during im Black Box Interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Di influential music producer say im beg Wande Coal make im no comot for Mo'Hits because of di tins wey dem fit achieve together.

"I no want allow Wande Coal go. I fit show you my DM make you see my messages wia I dey beg am. I send am several messages for that 2012, 2013 period.

"I tell am say guy, space still dey for Mo'Hits and I feel say e get plenty things wey me and you fit still do. But by dat time Wander Coal don dey convinced about wetin im want. Him believe im sey fit stand alone and I just need understand am. Wande Coal na genius," Don Jazzy tok.

On di incident between him and Olamide for di 2016 Headies Awards, don Jazzy tok say im regret di incident.

According to Don Jazzy, "I regret wetin happen dat day. No much difference dey between and Olamide because we dey do almost di same thing. Dat day dat thing happen very fast wey be say I no dey like give speech normally when I collect any award but I vex dat day because some pipo think sey we dey pay for awards and if e get awards wey pipo dey pay for, no be Headies.