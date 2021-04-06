Owerri prison break: Imo state Governor Hope Uzodinma revealation say IPOB dey behind attack plus oda tins e tok

Wia dis foto come from, Imo state Government

Imo state Govnor Hope Uzodinma don ask pipo not to panic and go about dia normal business afta di attack ontop prison and police headquarters for Owerri di state capital.

Inside statement, di govnor say goment dey ontop di situation and dem dey fully aware say dia primary responsibility na to protect di livs and property of citizens.

Gunmen on Monday attack di Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS) for Owerri, Imo state capital for south east Nigeria.

According to tori, dis wan happun around midnight and e never clear if prisoners escape from di prison.

About 30 vehicles na im di gunmen also burn down inside di police headquarters wey dey di same area.

Di police headquarters dey opposite di Imo state government house.

Wetin else di govnor tok?