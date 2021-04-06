Dolphin fish: Why sea mammals dey wash up de shores of Ghana beaches

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook

Ghana start dey investigate how some over 80 dolphins wey die scatter de coastline of de country.

De first recorded incident happen around Friday, April 2, 2021 where some residents along de beaches of Ghana see some dead fishes.

De subsequent days wey follow, record various reports from de Axim beach, where de sea wash dead and alive.

Food and Drugs Authority for Ghana say dem start dey collect samples of de fishes and sea water to investigate how de fishes appear for de beaches along de coast.

What happened?

FDA not fit explain immediately de cause of de incident but dem caution general public against consumption of de fishes.

Dis be sake of fish wey die for three days without any form of preservation dey become harmful for human consumption.

"While laboratory investigations dey go on, de Authority dey warn general public say dem no for consume fish wey be washed ashore, sake of e get potential health and safety risk" FDA talk for statement inside.

Fisheries Commission say initial observation no show any wound of bodies of de fishes. Dem collect de fishes samples some, put on ice for further examination.

De incident happen for parts of Western region where dem find de dolphins wey beaches for Accra top record de washing ashore of small fish varieties.