Adesua Etomi twins: Funke Akindele, Toolz O, odas react to Adesua and Banky W Wellington video testimony dia child birth journey

Reactions don follow Nigerian celebrity couple, Banky W and Adesua Etomi interview about dia journey to parenthood.

For di interview wit The Waterbrook Church, di couple reveal di tough times dem pass through, pressure dem face from pipo, dia experience with IVF to conceive twins and how dem later lose di children.

Banky Wellington wey share di video for im social media page say, di tori wey dem share for di video fit "make you laugh or cry. But dis na hope say e go also help you heal and build your faith.".

He also tok say, dis na di tori behind im song "Final say faith".

Di almost one-hour video don generate conversations on social media since di release on Monday, fellow celebrities don react to di revelation.

See wetin some of dem tok.

Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele drop comment for Banky W Instagram post, Thank di couple for sharing dia tori wit everyone.

"Thank you for sharing dis with us. Thank you thank you. Thank you. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @adesuaetomi @bankywellington" she tok.

Popular online personality Toolz O also react to say "❤️❤️❤️ God dey always comes through".

Anoda media personality Gbemi O, also affirm how many pipo dey go through so much pain in silence . "So many of us go through so much pain in silence . God bless you ." she tok

Wetin Adesua and Banky W reveal for di interview?

Adesua and Banky W tok about dia trying times say na tough period for dia life.

"Dem yab me every single day, for two-and-a-half years before I get pregnant and born my son."

"I no fit get one opinion without one pesin saying go and born, I no fit tok anything without one pesin saying get out go born, you dey barren, you do something with your womb." Adesua tok.

Adesua also tok say as her mama be pastor, she don see as pipo wey dey wait on di lord for di fruit of di womb come meet her mama and she dey see dia pain and na

"We get pregnant, and we get pregnant with twins. We do scan, we see di heartbeat, na only few pipo sabi wen dis wan happun. Everything bin dey fine but during one routine check-up to go do scan and I just see di doctor face... and she say Adesua I dey find di heartbeat."

Adesua say, she and Banky W dem decide to pray and wait for days before dem go back di hospital, but di babies no make am. Something she bin don ask God make e no make her go through dat journey.

How oda pipo react for social media

