Mrs Sri Lanka Beauty Pageant: Winner of Mrs Sri Lanka 2019 comot di crown of 2021 winner say she no fit be queen - See why

16 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Small drama happun for Sri Lanka biggest beauty pageant as di 2021 winner of di beauty pageant suffer head injuries sake of fight wey happun for stage.

Beauty queen Pushpika De Silva win di "Mrs Sri Lanka" title for one ceremony dem show on national TV on Sunday.

E no tey afta, di 2019 winner comot Ms De Silva crown, say she no fit collect di title because she don divorce.

Ms De Silva bin later collect di price afta di pageant organisers confam say she no be divorcee.

Judges name Ms De Silva di 2021 winner for di Mrs Sri Lanka final for one theatre for Colombo on Sunday night.

But di 2019 winner, Caroline Jurie, remove di crown from Ms De Silva head say one of di pageant rule na only pipo wey marry no be divorcee fit compete for di competition.

"Rule dey wey no dey allow women wey marry later divorce take part for dis competition, Sake of dat, I dey go crown di pesin wey be second," Ms Jurie tell di audience.

She put di crown for di second runner up head wey make Ms De Silva cry as she waka comot di stage.

Di organizers don tok sorry to Ms De Silva and dem clear di mata say she neva divorce her husband only say dem separate.

For inside one Facebook post, di beauty queen say she go hospital go treat di wound she get for head afta di kasala wey burst.

She say she go take legal action for di bad way dem take treat her.

"I be un-divorced woman," she write. "A true queen no be woman wey dey snatch anoda woman crown but na woman who for secret dey seet anoda woman's crown!"

Di national director of Mrs Sri Lanka World, Chandimal Jayasinghe, tell BBC say dem go return di crown Ms De Silva on Tuesday.

"We dey disappointed," he add join say: "Di way Caroline Jurie take behave for stage na disgrace and di Mrs World organisation don begin torchlight di mata."

Police don question Ms Jurie, wey be di current holder of di "Mrs World" title, as well as Mr Jayasinghe, on top di mata.