New police IGP: Meet DIG Usman Alkali Baba, di new acting Inspector General of Police wey replace Mohammed Adamu

Deputy Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba be di new acting Inspector General of Police.

Usman Alkali Baba go take over from Mohammed Adamu, di former Inspector General of Police with immediate effect.

Di Minister of Police Affairs Maigari Dingyadi wey give di announcement on Tuesday say na President order.

Baba dey take over from Muhammad Adamu wey Buhari extend im tenure for three months on February 4.

E spend only two months out of di three month extension.

Profile of DIG Usman Alkali Baba

Deputy Inspector General of Police AIG Usman Alkali Baba, PSC (+), FDC get Masters Degree in Public Administration (MPA) and BA (ED) in Political Science.

Before im appointment, oga Baba be di head di Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (FCIID).

Oga Alkali na fellow of di National Defence College and member of di International Association of Chiefs of Police.

DIG Alkali don attend several professional courses/workshops.

Di Yobe born Police Officer don hold plenty several strategic positions in di past.

Dis include di Assistant Inspector-General of Police wey go dey in-charge of Zone-5 Benin, Zone-4 Makurdi, Zone-7 Abuja, Commissioner of Police FCT and Delta Commands amongst others. He hold di position of di Ag. DIG in-charge Finance and Administration, he also don serve as di Force Secretary before.

Dem born Alkali Baba Usman for 1963. He be graduate of Bayero University, Kano, and di University of Maiduguri, UNIMAID.

E join di Nigerian Police Force sometime in March 1988. E begin get promotion from di rank of ASP till e become di Commissioner of Police for 2013.

Oga Baba attend all di compulsory courses wey im suppose attend at and e also attend extra courses like investigation, insurgency and counter- terrorism, including traffic management.