American Singer Lil Nas X don reply dos wey dey hate im song ''Montero'' as e top US chart

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) na song wey celebrate Lil Nas X sexuality

Lil Nas X don drop "I no send una" message give im "haters" afta e reach number one wit im new single, Montero (Call Me By Your Name).

Many conservatives for America don condemn di track wey be celebration of di singer gay sexuality as dem say di song dey bad and na evil.

But di song don top di charts for di US and UK because of how pipo wey condemn di song take dey tok about am.

Lil Nas X tok say e hope im haters dey sad and dem dey cry.

E tok say e want make dia tears fill im Grammy cup as e tok about im chances for di ogbonge award.

Dis na di star second number one song afta Old Town Road, di kontri-rap crossover wey spend a record of 19 weeks for di top of di US chart in 2019.

Di video dey wan kain and e don provoke strong reactions for di US

Why di song dey so controversial?

Montero bin cause kasala wit im high-concept video, wey show as Lil Nas X dey slide go hell on top stripper pole and as e do lap dance for di devil - before e kill am, steal im horns and wear am on top im head.

Di 21-year-old release di song di same time e promote one sneakers wey dem name Satan Shoes, wey get a drop of human blood for di sole.

Word pipo bin condemn di both di video and di sneakers.

Candace Owens accuse di rapper "say e dey keep black America behind", while author and former US marine Matthew Betley say di video dey "sick and corrupt and na attempt to destroy our society".

Nike also chook mouth as dem file trademark infringement claim against di art collective MSCHF, wey use modified Nike Air Max 97s take create di Satan Shoes.

Di singer debut album na Montero - reference to im real name, Montero Lamar Hill

How Lil Nas X take react?

Di accusers play into Lil Nas X' hand as e dey wait for demto throw am shade so im go fit troll dem.

When di govnor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem, condemn di Satan sneakers, Lil Nas X reply am say "You be govnor and u dey here dey tweet about some damn shoe. Do your job."

Anoda rapper Joyner Lucas suggest say di Montero video no dey good for children. Reply sharperly say make pipo decide wetin dem want make dia children listen to.

Di success of Old Town Road give di star two Grammys for 2020

Is he just baiting the critics?

Of course, all di hype wey surround Montero dey at least partly deliberate.

Di rapper say na one man wey im meet and fall for, for last summer inspire Montero.

He post for Twitter say e use all im teenage years hate himsef because of things wey pipo tell am go happun to am because im be gay. "So I hope say you dey mad, stay mad, feel di same anger you teach us to get for ourselves."

How well has the song done?

For di UK, Montero stream 6.8 million times last week - 2.5 million wey be plays of di video. Na di second single to enter for number one dis year, after Olivia Rodrigo's Drivers Licence.

For di US, Montero draw 46.9 million streams and and sold 21,000 downloads.

Lil Nas X bin dey very happy afta e find out how im song dey do for street.

He tweet say "All of una tell di 19 year old wey just escape di lowest point of im life say im no go ever make am again."