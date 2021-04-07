Akwa Ibom news: Essien Udim joint military and security operation na to 'flush out' criminals - Nigerian army tok

39 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Dianime Uko Wetin we call dis foto, Soldiers for Ntak Ikot Akpan

Nigerian army don confam say dem dey conduct joint operation for Ntak Ikot Akpam for Essien Udim local goment area of Akwa Ibom State to flush out criminal elements wey dey dia.

For statement wey di Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima sign, e say, a combined team of military and security agencies conduct clearance operation for Ntak Ikot Akpan to flush out some criminals and di operation dey successful as dem don neutralise di criminals wey be dey run comot wit dia air component.

Brig. General Yerima come advise members of di public make dem no panic but make dem remain calm and assist dem to finish di work dem dey do dia.

'We see police, army wit dia helicopters and shooting since morning'- Residents

Some residents for Essien Udim tok say dem bin dey fear as dem see many police and military personnel with military helicopters as dem bin dey shoot and patrol di area on Tuesday 6 April, 2021.One pesin wey dey live for Essien Udim, Florence Akpan tell BBC Pidgin say di situation don make many of dem run comot for di area as dem dey fear.

"Dem bin dey shoot gun dis morning. We see many police and army men dey pass wit helicopter wey dey fly around and we dey hear gbom! gbom!! gbom!!!

We don pack our property go anoda village." She tok Na last Tuesday, 30 March, 2021 unidentified gunmen kill a Chief Superintendent of Police, Benedict Okoh Ajide and oda police officers for Essien Udim LGA. Di gunmen also kill some military officers, burn down one policeman house and oda patrol vehicles and injure many oda pipo and some of dem later die for hospital.