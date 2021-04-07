Dolphin fish washed ashore in Ghana: Ghana Ministry of Fisheries wan question dos wey chop di dead dolphins

15 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, GRAPHIC ONLINE/FACEBOOK

Ghana ministry of fisheries don ask pipo wey chop di dead fishes wey scata for coast to show dia face so dem go fit help wit di investigation goment dey do.

Dis dey come days afta report say over 80 dolphins die for Osu beach and residents wey dey live for along di beach na dem first sight di dead dolphins.

Minister Mavis Hawa Koomson say goment wan closely monitor those wey chop di fish as dem still dey torchlight how di dolphins take die.

Authorities bin tell pipo make dem no chop di fish but some locals still go ahead to chop am.

Di minister yarn say dem don already carry samples go laboratory for investigations and di commission dey chook eye for di mata.

For inside tweet, she beg di local pipo to cooperate wit di commission.