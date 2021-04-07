See how Davido, Funke Akindele, Burna Boy and oda ogbonge Nigerians make Forbes Africa 100 Innovations, Inventions and Icons list

46 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, InSTAGRAM

Ogbonge Nigerian innovators, musicians, actors, authors like Dr Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Funke Akindele-Bello, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, among others don make di list of di 2021 Forbes 100 Innovations, Inventions and Icons from Africa.

Di Forbes don dey celebrate pipo wey don use their idea, invention and positions contribute to di growth of Africa since 2011.

For dis year, Forbes choose some Nigerian icons and innovations wey through dia music, creativity, and hard work don contribute to di growth of di continent.

Dos wey make di list na:

Davido:

Forbes for 2020 label Davido as Afrobeats superstar. Dem say e be one of Africa biggest musicians.

Since im rise to fame, Davido don win multiple awards, including BET awards and MTV awards. He also dey signed on many endorsement.

For 2008, he make di FORBES AFRICA 30 Under 30 list.

Omotola Jolade Ekeinde:

Na one of di biggest actors to come out of Africa. Multi-award-winning Omotola J Ekeinde don appear for over 200 movies, according to Entrepreneurs.

In 2013, Time magazine list her as one of 100 most influential pipo for di world alongside Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, and Kate Middleton.

Wizkid

Wia dis foto come from, INSTAGRAM

Another pesin wey be Nigeria brightest and biggest stars na Wizkid.

Di multi-award-winning Afrobeats artist win Grammy alongside Beyonce for dia song Brown Skin Girl.

Burna Boy

Burna Boy win di Best Global Music Album category for di Grammys wey happun for March 14. Di Grammy nomination describe Twice As Tall as "a masterclass for di vibe and hustle wey make Burna Boy be international musical force".

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

She dey popular for her stand on feminism wey dey always show for her books and for di way she dey tok.

Chimamanda Ngozi get di power of narrative to all di work wey she don do.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Wia dis foto come from, PRESIDENCY

Di first woman and di first African to hold di office as di Director-General of diWorld Trade Organization.

Okonjo-Iweala don make history, and she be FORBES AFRICA's African of di Year for 2020.

SWANKY JERRY

Im real name na Jeremiah Ogbodo, Swanky Jerry na Nigerian celebrity fashion stylist wey dey dress celebrities, African presidents and first ladies.

For 2020, he make di FORBES AFRICA 30 Under 30 list.

FUNKE AKINDELE-BELLO

Funke Akindele-Bello don rise to fame afta she first show for di popular United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)-sponsored sitcom I Need to Know.

GENEVIEVE NNAJI

Genevieve Nnaji directorial debut movie, Lionheart, na di first Netflix Original from Nigeria. Unfortunately, na di first Nigerian submission for di 2020 Oscars before dem disqualify am over English dialogue.

MR EAZI