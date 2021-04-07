Usman Alkali Baba: VP Osinbajo don decorate di new Acting Inspector General of Police

9 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Tolani Alli

Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo don decorate DIG Usman Alkali Baba as di new acting Inspector General on Wednesday.

Di decoration ceremony bin happun for Aso Rock Abuja, and e dey come afta di President through di Minister of Police Affairs Mohammad Dingyadi bin appoint am to replace Mohammed Adamu on Tuesday.

Dis na as Adamu Tenure bin don end for February afta e spend di 35 years im suppose spend for service but di president bin give am three months extension to continue.