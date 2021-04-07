Rocky Balboa: Sylvester Stallone no go show for Creed III

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

American actor, Sylvester Stallone don remove di Rocky Balboa boxing gloves as im rep report say im no go come back for di part three off Creed.

Tori be say im bin answer pesin comment on weda dem go be Creed III and im answer say "E go dey but I no go dey inside. Keep Punching."

Stallone bin act for di last two Creed wey be di continuation to di Rocky movies wey don dey four parts.

But for di Creed movies, di character Rocky Balboa no come to box but as trainer to Adonis Creed, wey dey acted by Michael B. Jordan.

Creed III go comot for Nov 23, 2022 and e go be di first time wey Michael B. Jordan go direct feem.

But dat one no mean say e don comot totally from di Rocky Universe as im announce say im don finsh im own directors' cut of di 1985 Rocky IV on top say complete am as im bin like.