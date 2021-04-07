AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.: See why Nigeria fit stop to dey give vaccines to pipo

Authorities for Nigeria say dem go stop to dey give di Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after dem don use half of di dose wey dey di kontri.

Di health minister tell tori pipo say since di kontri no sure when di second batch of di vaccine go land, dem need to keep di remaining half for those wey don already collect di first dose.4

AstraZeneca vaccine need two dose to dey effective for pesin body.

Dis Nigerian goment decision no be like say e relate to di tension wey don arise from di big announcement wey European Medicines Agency (EMA) go make on 7 April about di vaccine and im connection to cases of blood clot.

Olurunnimbe Mamora, wey di Junior Health Minister for di West African kontri tell tori pipo today say di goment dey worry well-well say if dem no stop di vaccination program (after dem don use half) di pipo wey don collect already no go fit complete dia dose.

Informate wey Primary Healthcare officials release show say nearly one million Nigerians na im don collect di first dose.

Di goment don already say di vaccination program go first favour frontline health workers and those wey dey vulnerable, like old pipo.

As part of di COVAX programme, Nigeria bin collect four million doses of di Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for February.

All dis dey come as di kontri don begin do clinical trials for two covid-19 vaccines wey dia own scientists don create.