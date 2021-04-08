Aisha Buhari book launch: Aisha na my worthy partner wey get quality wey dey ginger Nigerians- Buhari

Wia dis foto come from, Aisha Buhari/Instagram

Ogbonge book wey capture di journey, struggle and life of Her Excellency, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari don launch for Abuja, di Nigerian capital.

Di Book titled Aisha Buhari: Being Different wey Dr Hajo Sani write capture di dream and aspiration of Aisha Buhari as a young girl wey grow up for a conservative north and her experience shape her political views later in life.

For di launch of di book for Banquet Hall for State House, political leaders and her friends recount her she dey different and how her courage to speak up on major political issues in the country make her stand out.

Di Vice president, Yemi Osinbanjo wey read president Muhammadu Buhari speech hail di first lady and call her as I'm worthy partner.

Oga Osinbajo say di first lady be di first to join social media and take up controversial issues wey pertain to good governance, human trafficking, drug abuse and oda social issues.

Di author reveal say Aisha marry im husband wen she be 18 years old afta she finish her secondary school. Like many oda women, she for just relax born her pikin and rest into motherhood, but dat life no be for Aisha.

She bin dey determined to go school and willing to pay di price no mata what. She start first to get her teacher certificate education before she come go University wia she get her degree for public administration and later move on to National Defence Academy wia she do her master for International Relations and Strategic studies.

But di first lady no end dia, she decide to get oda vocational training for beauty and cosmetology and she bin dey run her business before her husband become president.

Di author of di book also reveal how Ahmed Tinubu encourage her to go out and campaign for her husband during di 2015 election wey win many pipo to her husband.

Di book also reveal why e be like say di first lady dey always try to criticise bad governance even wen e include I'm husband for public.

She say Aisha Buhari na woman wey di tok her mind on top issues wey she dey passionate about.