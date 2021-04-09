Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh: World leaders send condolence give Queen Elizabeth II

Wia dis foto come from, TERRY O'NEILL/GETTY IMAGES

World leaders don dey send dia condolences to di Royal Family as dem dey share dia memories of di Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II husband, die at di aged of 99, Buckingham Palace announce.

Di duke accompany im Queen during hundreds of dia overseas visits.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, for im tribute to Prince Philip tok say, "By all measure Prince Philip live extra-ordinary life. We remember di Duke... above all for im steadfast support for Her Majesty di Queen."

WTO Director-General

"I dey sad by di passing of HRH Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh. My condolences to HM di Queen, PM Boris Johnson and pipo of UK. Make I particularly condole HRH Prince William, Duke of Cambridge," Director General of World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala tok for tweet.

Zimbabwe

"My deepest condolence to di pipo of di United Kingdom and di Royal Family on di death of His Royal Highness Prince Phillip", Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa tok.

Tanzania

Samia Suluhu, Tanzania new President, tweet say: "On behalf of di Government and di People of di United Republic of Tanzania, I convey my heartfelt condolence to you Your Majesty and through you to di pipo of di United Kingdom following di sudden demise of Prince Phillip.

Australia

"Him na special man wey represent generation wey we no go ever see again," Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tok for statement.

Belgium

King Philippe of Belgium bin send private message give Queen, and tok sey him for like tok with Her Majesty physically when e possible.

Malta

"I dey very sad by di loss of Prince Philip, wey make Malta in home and return here everytime. Our pipo go always treasure im memory," di Prime Minister of Malta, Robert Abela, write.

