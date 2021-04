DMX: US rapper DMX don die at di age of 50

6 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

US rapper and actor DMX don die at di age of 50, five days after him suffer heart attack.

Di performer, wey im real name na Earl Simmons, bin don dey on life support for some time but him die with im family by im side.

Di family for di statement wey dem release say DMX "na warrior wey fight till di very end".