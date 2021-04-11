WrestleMania 2021 results: Jordan Omogbehin win first fight as WWE welcome return of fans

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, WWE

Nigerian-born American WWE wrestler Jordan Omogbehin aka Omos win e first ever fight for Wrestlemania 2021.

Di former college basketball player and e tag team partner AJ Styles defeat The New Day by pinfall to win Raw Tag Team Championships belt.

After more than one year, WWE welcome live fans back with Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 for Raymond James Stadium on Saturday night.

Wia dis foto come from, WWE

WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 1 Results