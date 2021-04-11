WrestleMania 2021 results: Jordan Omogbehin win first fight as WWE welcome return of fans
Nigerian-born American WWE wrestler Jordan Omogbehin aka Omos win e first ever fight for Wrestlemania 2021.
Di former college basketball player and e tag team partner AJ Styles defeat The New Day by pinfall to win Raw Tag Team Championships belt.
After more than one year, WWE welcome live fans back with Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 for Raymond James Stadium on Saturday night.
WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 1 Results
- Bobby Lashley defeat Drew McIntyre by submission to retain di WWE Championship.
- Natalya and Tamina defeat Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose, Lana and Naomi, The Riott Squad, Billie Kay and Carmella in a tag team turmoil match to earn a title opportunity for the Women's Tag Team Championship on Night 2.
- Cesaro defeat Seth Rollins by pinfall.
- AJ Styles and Omos defeat The New Day by pinfall to win the Raw Tag Team Championships.
- Steel cage match: Braun Strowman defeat Shane McMahon by pinfall.
- Bad Bunny and Damian Priest defea The Miz and John Morrison by pinfall.
- Bianca Belair defeat Sasha Banks by pinfall to win di SmackDown Women's Championship.