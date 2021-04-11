WrestleMania 2021 results: Jordan Omogbehin win first fight as WWE welcome return of fans

Jordan Omogbehin and AJ Styles

Wia dis foto come from, WWE

Nigerian-born American WWE wrestler Jordan Omogbehin aka Omos win e first ever fight for Wrestlemania 2021.

Di former college basketball player and e tag team partner AJ Styles defeat The New Day by pinfall to win Raw Tag Team Championships belt.

After more than one year, WWE welcome live fans back with Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 for Raymond James Stadium on Saturday night.

Wia dis foto come from, WWE

WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 1 Results

  • Bobby Lashley defeat Drew McIntyre by submission to retain di WWE Championship.
  • Natalya and Tamina defeat Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose, Lana and Naomi, The Riott Squad, Billie Kay and Carmella in a tag team turmoil match to earn a title opportunity for the Women's Tag Team Championship on Night 2.
  • Cesaro defeat Seth Rollins by pinfall.
  • AJ Styles and Omos defeat The New Day by pinfall to win the Raw Tag Team Championships.
  • Steel cage match: Braun Strowman defeat Shane McMahon by pinfall.
  • Bad Bunny and Damian Priest defea The Miz and John Morrison by pinfall.
  • Bianca Belair defeat Sasha Banks by pinfall to win di SmackDown Women's Championship.