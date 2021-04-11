Ebube Agu: South East governors agree to joint security vigilante to fight terrorists and bandits for di region
South East govnors for Nigeria don conclude to maintain joint security vigilante 'Ebube Agu' to fight terrorists and bandits for di region.
Di govnors tok inside one 12 point communiqué dem issue afta dia meeting with heads of security at di end of di first south east security summit wey happun for Owerri on Sunday, 11 April, 2021.
Di five south east govnors present for di meeting.
Chairman of di Southeast Governors forum, Dave Umahi wey read di statement afta di meeting note say di headquarters of EBUBE AGU security outfit go dey for Enugu state and dia work na to coordinate vigilante groups for di South East.
Di meeting dey come sake of di recent attack on custodial centre and di burning of police stations for Owerri, Imo state, join wit di killings of security personnel, natives, farmers and herdsmen for di region.
Ogbonge decisions di South East govnors agree on for di communiqué:
- Di South East stand gidigba wit di federal goment on di issue of security challenges for di kontri. Dem dey di same page wit di federal goment to fight terrorists and bandits till e end.
- Di govnors don agree make di acting IGP and other security chiefs invite di leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo and CAN to find out wetin be di reason for increasing insecurity for di South East .
- Ban open grazing and want make security agency implement di ban.
- Make di acting Inspector General of Police stop to dey send IGP monitory units go di states but make e allow di Commissioners of Police, and state and Zonal commands to handle their cases.
- Di meeting agree say make military policing for di South East dey well-funded and make e become effective.
- Dem agree make di political leadership for di South East bring together all di arsenals wey dey dia command, as one united zone, to fight and flush out criminals and terrorist from di zone.
- To fast track crime-busting for di south east, di heads of security agencies don dey mandated to bring list of wetin dem go need as logistics and material needs for sustainable success in di fight against criminality so that di leadership of di South East go quick provide am.