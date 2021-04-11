Ebube Agu: South East governors agree to joint security vigilante to fight terrorists and bandits for di region

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@hopeuzodimma

South East govnors for Nigeria don conclude to maintain joint security vigilante 'Ebube Agu' to fight terrorists and bandits for di region.

Di govnors tok inside one 12 point communiqué dem issue afta dia meeting with heads of security at di end of di first south east security summit wey happun for Owerri on Sunday, 11 April, 2021.

Di five south east govnors present for di meeting.

Chairman of di Southeast Governors forum, Dave Umahi wey read di statement afta di meeting note say di headquarters of EBUBE AGU security outfit go dey for Enugu state and dia work na to coordinate vigilante groups for di South East.

Di meeting dey come sake of di recent attack on custodial centre and di burning of police stations for Owerri, Imo state, join wit di killings of security personnel, natives, farmers and herdsmen for di region.

Ogbonge decisions di South East govnors agree on for di communiqué:

Wia dis foto come from, HOPE UZODINMA/FACEBOOK