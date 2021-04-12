Ebubeagu: Ebubeagu meaning and Eviritin you need to know about di new joint security outfit wey south east govnors lunch

Abia state govnor Okezie Ikpeazu, don tok why southeast govnors take di decision to lunch dia own joint security outfit wey dem call Ebube Agu.

Di govnors of Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Ebonyi and Imo state bin do meeting on Sunday, 11 April, 2021 wit heads of security for di first south east security summit wey happun for Owerri di Imo state capital .

"Security situation across Nigeria as e dey today dey change every time. We just dey try to respond to our peculiar circumstances for di southeast." Na wetin Gov Ikpeazu tok.

Oga Ikpeazu wey tok dis one for interview wey e do wit Channels Television Sunday Politics, add say di new security outfit go oversee and monitor di activities of vigilante groups for di region.

Di meeting dey come sake of di recent attack on custodial centre and di burning of police stations for Owerri, Imo state, join wit di killings of security personnel, natives, farmers and herdsmen for di region.

Oda tins wey Govnor Ikpeazu, tok about Ebube Agu?

Govnor Ikpeazu reveal say di headquarters of Ebube Agu go dey for Enugu to coordinate di vigilante for di south east.

"We come together to synergise and see how best we fit protect lives and properties of citizens within dis our geopolitical zone,"

Di Govnor also no really address di mata of arms and uniform if di new security outfit go carry arms or not and dia uniform too.

But e say di new outfit go dey rural-based, e add say "Dia work go be intelligence-based.

"Ebube Agu go be security outfit both in name, purpose and action. E go dey properly equipped. E say all the states wey dey southeast already get different vigilante outfits.

"For Abia, we call our own 'di Homeland Security outfit.' For Enugu, dem call dia own Forest Guards. But we want to call for one harmonised system of action so dat we go dey able to compare notes to and set up digital platforms to respond to communication challenges," na wetin im add put.

Ogbonge decisions di South East govnors agree on for di communiqué:

