Macaulay Culkin: Brenda Song and how di child stars relationship produce dia pikin

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Dem meet for di set of di 2019 movie Changeland

Home Alone Star Macaulay Culkin, 40, and Suite Life star Brenda Song, 33, don born dia first pikin four years afta dem bin meet.

Na on Monday di couple release dis one for inside statement say dem born dia son for di 5th of April 2021.

Dem name di boy, Dakota Song Culkin afta Macaulay sister wey die for 2008 from road accident.

Di two former child stars bin manage to keep di whole pregnancy as secret and e bin shock di world wen di tori land outside.

Till di time of dis tori both parties still neva post anytin for dia social media, but dia reps bin comot with statement of di birth.

Oga Culkin bin tok for one Joe Rogan interview say Song na good woman so, "I go probably put some pikin dem for her belle. We dey practice."

Culkin and Song don keep dia relationship lowkey but di actor, tok for Esquire say dem bin meet for set of di 2019 movie Changeland for 2017.

And bin confam say dem bin dey date afta di two of dem do vacation with Michael Jackson pikin, Paris for December of 2017.

Back in 2019, Mack as dem dey call am reveal for interview say dem bin buy house togeda and dey practice to get belle.

Before dia relationship, Macauley bin date actress Mila Kunis for almost nine years till 2012 and marry don marry before.

While Brenda bin dey engaged to Miley Cyrus older brother Trace Cyrus but dem too break up for 2012.