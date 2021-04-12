Nellie Tembe AKA fiancée accident latest from police and what to know about di South African award winning rapper fiancee wey authorities dey investigate her death

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@akaworldwide

South Africa police don begin investigate di circumstances around di death of one 22-year-old woman, wey dem identify as fiancé of popular rapper AKA,

Anele Tembe reportedly die on Sunday afta she fall from di 10th floor of one Cape Town hotel on Sunday.

Tori be say di well-known South African rapper AKA - wey im real name na Kiernan Forbes - dey inconsolable sake of di death of im fiancé Anele Tembe.

Di pair bin dey been visit Cape Town wen di incident happun.

Di details around her death go form part of wetin police go dey investigate.

But reports for local media dey suggest say Ms Tembe fit don take her own life.

Public broadcaster, SABC, dey report say for December, police bin intervene wen di 22-year-old bin attempt to jump from one hotel for Durban.

Local media say, she is believed to don get depression.

Di Forbes and Tembe families never confam dis claims.

For one joint statement, dem tok say dem dey shocked by di "untimely passing" of dia daughter. Dem describe Anele as an exceptional and gifted young woman wey get a promising life ahead of her - and dem don ask for privacy to mourn di loss.

Anele 'Nelli' Tembe biography

Anele 'Nelli' Tembe na 22 year old South African national.

She engage to South African rapper Rapper AKA for February 2021. AKA break di news on im social media platforms, Twitter and Instagram. For one post wey im caption wit emojis of a cow and a heart,

AKA relationship wit Nelli start a short while afta im break up wit im baby mama, DJ Zinhle.

Before her death, Nellie na chef and model.

Nellie feature on AKA EP Bhovamania on one song titled Finessin'.