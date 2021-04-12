Ada Jesus comedy sickness: Wetin di popular comedian bin reveal about her illness

Nigerian comedian Ada Jesus wey her real name be Mercy Cynthia Ginikachukwu tok say she dey sick wit kidney problem.

For interview wey she do wit BBC Igbo for February 2021, di Instagram sensation bin say e don reach almost one year wey she don dey battle di illness.

"E don tey wey dis sickness start to dey worry me. E don reach almost one year. E bin get some tins wey dem tell me to avoid but I no gree avoid dem.

Di sickness dey make I dey sweat because of heat, den before you know, fever go begin worry me and my bodi go begin swell up.

Wen e happun I dey go pharmacy go buy medicine.

Since December, my bodi dey swell up especially my belle and my face. I no dey fit waka because I no even get strength to stand up.

Since December, my bodi dey swell up especially my belle and my face. I no dey fit waka because I no even get strength to stand up.

Wen I go hospital dem tell me say wetin dey worry me na kidney problem say if money dey, dem suppose carry me go India go do transplant.

Ada Jesus reveal say a lot of pipo don make donations and as at dat time, e remain small make di money reach for her to travel for di transplant.

"E dey like di sickness dey suck my blood. In fact, I dey take pints of blood at least three time every week.

Dis tin don worry me too much. Na clean dem dey clean my bodi because I no fit baff.

Abeg make everybody pray for me." Na so she tok.

But reports bin dey fly upandan say di comedian dey helpless wit di sickness because of di insults and di disrespect wey she give one so called witch doctor, Chi Marine Temple, Rita Edochie wey dey act movies for Nollywood and Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, one controversial Nigerian pastor wey pipo know as, Odumeje, di president of Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry inc.

Chi Marine Temple and Rita Edochie don come out to say dem forgive her.