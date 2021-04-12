Benue news: How Nigerian Army bury Captain, 11 soldiers wey bandits kill for di middle belt state

Wia dis foto come from, Nigerian army

Families of di 12 soldiers wey some Jaguda boys kill for Bonta village for Konshisha L.G.A not fit hold back dia pains-as dem cry for di burial of dia love ones for Military Cemetery for Wurukum- area of Makurdi.

Di soldiers dem bin die while on deployment to Konshisha on top di land dispute between pipo of Bonta Community and Okpute community for Oju local goment area.

Di Benue state goment, Samuel Ortom wey attend di burial apologise to di families of those wey die sake of say e bin say na only two soldier dem bin die.

E ask president Muhammadu Buhari and di chief of army staff make dem forgive am.

Oga Ortom say im condemn di killing of soldiers wey dey out to maintain peace and dat attack on security men na attack on all and dat di attack no make sense

Di Chaplain of 72 Battalion, Major Ibrahim Mavisky and di Imam, Captain AA Bashir, yan say di military dem die without offense and dat each person go die for dia appointed time and datdi slain soldiers bin dey out to serve di nation wen dem loss dia lives- di clerics pray for dia soul to rest in peace.

Di Governor, Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Major General Adeyemi Yekini, the Commanding Officer, 72 Battalion, oda military personnel as well as family members of di soldiers bin dey present to to bid dem dia final bye-bye.

Di land dispute wey cause fight-fight between di communities

Di pipo of Bonta community for Konshisha Local goment and di pipo of Okpute for Oju local goment don dey fight on top land mata for decades.

Di land dispute don cause plenti bloodshed between di two communities and so recently, wen dem start fight, di governor come set up committee to chook eye into di mata and find lasting solution to di problem.

So recently for council meeting, di state goment decide say afta Easter holiday, dem go do boundary demarcation for di area to avoid di killi- killi for di area.

But before D-day, anoda gbege come shele so wen di recent gbege start, di military come send dia men to di area to stop di two-fighting.

But wen pipo for Bonta see di security pipo wit military uniform, tori be say dem attack dem.

Di military bin cari out raid for di community to find di missing soldiers and captain before dem discover dia dead bodies.

Some reports say di raid bin lead to di destruction of houses and property of pipo for di area.

Who be di fallen heroes

Dis na di fallen hero wey di military say dia sacrifice go dey always remembered because dem die to promote peace

Captain AT Adebayo dem born am for January 1984

WO. Augustin Solomon dem born am for 26 August 19 72

Sgt Felix Tombura dem born am for 17th October, 1975

Sgt Zubairu Galadima dem bor am for 13 May 1974

Cpl Ali Baba dem born am for 24 December, 1984

Cpl Rilwan Yusheu dem born am for 15 january, 1983

Cpl. Haruna Rilwan dem born for 16 January 1987

LCPl Lasisi Adebayo dem born am for 10th April 1992

Pte. Anietie Udouyio dem born am for 31 December, 1994

Pte Aniorin David dem born am for April 4, 1993

Pte Akamgba Udochukwu dem born am for 20th December, 1995