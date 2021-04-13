Blaise Compaore: Thomas Sankara death and why Burkina Faso former President dey face murder accuse over di mata

Blaise Compaore, di former president of Burkina Faso, go stand trial for di murder of Thomas Sankara, di man wey im take over from in 1987, one military tribunal don announce.

Dem bin force oga Compaore into exile in 2014 afta im attempt to change di law to extend im rule.

Authorities issue warrant of im arrest in 2015.

One military tribunal on Tuesday bin indict am for "attack on state security, complicity in murder and concealment of corpse."

Thirteen oda pipo dey among those wey dem charge along wit di former president.

How Thomas Sankara die and wetin be im legacy as Burkina Faso President ?

Thomas Sankara, wey dem dey popularly call African Che Guevara, na hugely popular leader and e don become a cult figure.

In !987, a group of soldiers kill Sankara in one mysterious circumstance at just 37 years old

Dem sharperly bury di anti-imperialist revolutionary leader alongside 12 oda pipo for one 1987 coup.

Thomas Sankara become president for 1983 afta im take part in a coup.

E change di name of im kontri wey be former French colony from Upper Volta to Burkina Faso

Sankara adopt di left wing policy in his rule wey emphasise di need for economic independence from di West

Im supporter dey always praise am for im integrity and selflessness.

Many pipo sabi Sankara for im iconic red beret wey many revolutionary still dey wear till date and im broom legacy.

"E no dey fear to tok im mind in front of everyone" one of im supporters tok.

Anoda one tok say under im goment, women begin get power and he also promote self sufficiency of di kontri