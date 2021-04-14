Akuapem Poloo: Ghana convict actress Rosemond Brown over nude photos she publish online

Wia dis foto come from, Akuapem Poloo

Ghanaian entertainer, Rosemond Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo dey inside hot soup after court find am guilty for publishing nude photos of herself and son online.

De Accra Circuit Court declare am guilty after she herself plead guilty to de charge dem bring against am.

Dem remand am in custody so say public hospital go conduct the pregnancy test on am before final hearing den sentencing.

Around July last year, she enter wrong side of de law after she post partially nude photo of herself and son online as part of en seventh birthday.

Ghana Police invite am for questioning over de incident which spark public outrage sake of how she expose de son online.

She plead guilty to three charges wey de court level against am which dey include - de publication of obscene materials, engaging in domestic violence in ways which dey undermine de privacy and integrity of another person and finally engaging in domestic violence which go fit spoil de dignity of another human being.