Shakiro: Human Rights Watch indict Cameroon on alleged violation of LGBT+ rights

Ngala Killian Chimtom

BBC News, Yaoundé

Wia dis foto come from, Shakiro

Human Rights Watch (HRW) don indict Cameroon sake of say dem violate di rights of gay pipo.

Inside report weh dem release on Wednesday, di international joinbodi allege say Cameroon security forces don arrest, beat, and threaten anyhow, at least twenty four pipo since February 2021.

Dis report dey come during di period when one Cameroon court dey torchlight di case of one cross-dresser, weh go by di name Shakiro, and im friend, Patricia.

Both men face trial for "attempted homosexuality, di non-possession of identification papers and public indecency".

Di HRW report na based on different-different telephone interviews weh dem do between 17 February and 8 April wit gays, lawyers and NGOs weh dey defend gay rights for Cameroon.

Dem torchlight say dia report dey come during time when e be like police action against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender pipo for Cameroon don dey rise, weh also show say tins tough for gay pipo in di Central African country.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Shakiro237

Di Douala court don postpone di case of Shakiro (real name Njeukam Loic Mildred) and Patricia (real name Mouthe Roland), to 26 April, 2021.

Both men dey face accuse of suspected homosexuality but dem don deny di charge.

Human Rights lawyer, Barrister Richard Tamfu wey be di defence lawyer for di two men say, to criminalize gay relationships violate international legal agreement wey Cameroon follow dey part of.