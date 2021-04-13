Rochas Okorocha arrested: EFFC confam say dem detain former Imo state governor

40 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Senator Rochas Okorocha

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission say dem arrest di former Govnor of Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha.

Di Head of Media and Publicity for EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, confam give BBC Pidgin say dem arrest Okorocha for Abuja.

Uwujaren, no gree tok on di reason why dem arrest di Senator wey dey represent Imo West Senatorial District and e no add any informate join.

Okorocha latest arrest dey come weeks after operatives of di Imo State Police Command arrest am for February on top accuse say e reopen one estate dem link to im wife.

Meanwhile di Special Adviser on Media to di Imo state former govnor, Sam Onwuemeodo for inside statement say nothing dey wrong if di Nigeria corruption police invite Okorocha as since e comot for office on May 28, di current administration don dey write different petitions against am.