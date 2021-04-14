Cross River: Wetin we know about 'eight dead body' wey authorities find for Calabar

35 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Di picture no be from di Calabar incident

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) don confirm say dem find 8 decomposed dead bodies for di outskirt of Calabar on Tuesday.

Public Relations Officer of NSCDC, Solomon Eremi, tok dis one for telephone interview with BBC Pidgin.

Although local media bin don report di bodies been dey "headless", oga Eremi confam say di bodies although "decomposing dem bin no dey without dia heads."

Tok tok pesin of NSCDC for Calabar Solomon Eremi say dem get report of strong smell of di decomposing bodies as e attract di attention of passersby wey come trace di location of di valley wia di deadibody dem dey come raise alarm.

"We come send our Disaster Management and Recovery team to di area and dem go dia with armed men.

Dem search di entire place, come see 8 decomposed corpse, made up of one female and seven male. One of dem still dey very fresh.