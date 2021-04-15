Pastor T.B. Joshua of Synagogue church 'explain' why You tube suspend Emmanuel TV channel from dia platform

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Founder of di Synagogue Church of All Nations, Pastor T.B. Joshua don explain why Youtube suspend di Emmanuel TV channel from dia platform.

Earlier, Prophet TB Joshua bin announce on di ministry social media platforms earlier say You tube don suspend di Emmanuel TV You tube channel on top accuse of "Hate Speech" wey lead to plenty reactions from im members and pipo wey dey follow di ministry programmes for You tube and oda social media handles.

E post one video for im Twitter account wey e claim say na di reason Youtube suspend di Emmanuel TV channel from di platform.

For di video, di pastor bin tok say e get one man wey be gay, wey di spirit of man dey torment and no gree make e settle down wit woman.

Di pastor during prophesy time for service say "E get one gentleman for here, you get di spirit of man, you be man but you no how dis thing take happun. You wan settle down but you get heart for man. Di spirit of man dey torment you, you no fit help yourself. E get one time you get woman for your life but you no get time for her. Di spirit of man dey toment you, come out for deliverance."

Di man come out and confirm say na true wetin di man of God tok.

E say im dey attracted to man, get relationship wit man. E say di sprit go dey tell am to mingle wit man and e don dey torment am for more dan 20 years. E add join say im go draw tatoo for hand to take attract men and get affair wit dem, even if dem no return im lust, e go dey do am to get sex wit animals.

For di announcement of di suspension for dia Twitter page, di ministry clear am say "Emmanuel TV mission na to share di love of God wit everyone - e no mata di race or religion - and dem strongly oppose all forms of hate speech! We don get long and fruitful relationship wit You Tube and believe say dem hurry make di decision.

Plenty pipo don react to di suspension of di channel.

