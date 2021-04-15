Lai Mohammed response to Twitter choice of Ghana for dia Africa office



Honorable Minister of Information & Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed don react to Twitter choice of Ghana over Nigeria for wia to put di company continental headquarters.

Twitter Oga Jack Dorset announce on Monday say di Tech giant don finally land for di continent wit dia headquarter office situated in Ghana.

Reactions don follow why di Tech company chose Ghana over Nigeria considering di population size and other factors.

Oga Lai Mohammed tell tori pipo on Thursday say di natural expectation na for Nigeria to be di Headquarters of Twitter office especially in dis part of Africa.

“Given di fact say we get about 25million users in Nigeria against di 8 million wey dey for Ghana.

Clearly di decision no be commercial one."

Lai Mohammed

He say Twitter get di exclusive right to choose wia dem wan out dia HQ.

Di minister also note say dis go serve as lessons to Nigeria.

“Dis na wetin you get wen you demarket your kontri.” he tok.

He say most times di citizens dey always find fault in di government and also exaggerate di challenges wey di kontri dey face.

He say during di End Sars protest wey happun for October last year, local journalists, new media and oda bodies paint Nigeria as a hell wia nobody suppose dey.

“ Dey all conspire to vilify not just di goment but even di pipo. “