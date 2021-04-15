President Muhammadu Buhari return to Nigeria afta UK .medical trip'

Wia dis foto come from, Nigerian Government

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don return to Nigeria after e go do medical check-up for London, United Kingdom.

Oga Buhari wey comot im kontri on 30 March, do about two weeks for dia.

Im land for Abuja international airport on Thursday, 15 April, 2021.

Dis latest Buhari UK healthcare waka na di 12th one wey im don go since e become president in 2015.

Before e comot, di 78-year old leader follow meet with di service chiefs [ogas at di top of di Armed Forces] before e enter plane travel last month.