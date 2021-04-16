Akuapem Poloo jailed: Ghana court sentence Rosemond Brown to three months in jail

39 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Akuapem Poloo

Accra Circuit Court sentence Ghanaian actress, Rosemond Brown to three months in prison.

De Court in de judgment argue say de reason for de punitive sentence be sake of dem wan use dis case serve as deterrent to de general public.

De court also reveal say de pregnancy test of de accused be negative.

Around July last year, she enter wrong side of de law after she post partially nude photo of herself and son online as part of en seventh birthday.

She plead guilty to three charges wey de court level against am which dey include - de publication of obscene materials, engaging in domestic violence in ways which dey undermine de privacy and integrity of another person and finally engaging in domestic violence which go fit spoil de dignity of another human being.

On Wednesday, de Accra Circuit court convict am for publishing nude photos of herself and son.

De judge in her ruling explain say she go serve 90 days in jail concurrently, dis dey concert into three months jail term.

De accused Akuapem Poloo broke down into tears after de sentencing.